Dangerous Winds Knock Down Trees Across Delaware Valley

February 13, 2017 10:20 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Delaware Valley, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A very windy start to the work week is causing trouble around the Delaware Valley with downed trees and power lines, and a feeling that you may just blow away.

Walking around the Ben Franklin Parkway and the soundtrack is the furious waving of the flags on the light poles.

And if you’re waiting for a bus like Nadia, it’s all about layers.

“This is like my heaviest winter jacket, hats, gloves, skiing socks. I’m trying to do everything I can to stay warm.”

Nadia says she was so distracted on her phone while waiting, a big gust nearly knocked her down.

Because of the winds, the city is urging property owners and construction site crews to be safe and secure items that need to be tied down.

Nadia says take care of those trash and recycling bins.

“I’m sure there’s going to be trash flying all over the city today.”

