Couple Reportedly Breaks Up In Burger King’s Instagram Comment Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Cheaters can apparently be found everywhere—even in the comments of your favorite fast food Instagram page.
This was the case for one woman who found out her boyfriend was on a secret “Whopper date”.
“My girl legit took 20 minutes ordering in the drive thru last night, those whoppers were worth it tho lol,” said jordan_vonsmith86 in comments section of a Burger King Instagram post.
His girlfriend quickly replied, “Umm excuse me @jordan_vonsmith86??? I don’t recall going last night or ever liking Burger King who are you talking about?
Some exchanges are fired back and forth between the apparent couple and others.
User jordan_vonsmith86 says at one point during the conversation that he was just “catching up.”
Calling his bluff, shanlee_rose shuts down her “former boyfriend” with: “Hope the whopper jr’s were worth it. Your s****s outside.
Some were amused by the posts, others were just innocent bystanders like ashclevenger, who commented, “Did I seriously just witness a breakup on BK’s Instagram?”
The post was share by the company last month. Some users suspect the fiery transaction may have been fake.