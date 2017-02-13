Chester Mayor Increasing Reward Amount To Address Spike In Crime

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The mayor of Chester is taking steps to address a spike in crime in the city.
“That’s why I have decided to increase the reward amount from $5,000 to $10,000 for any person who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person committing a homicide,” said Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland during a press conference on Monday. “Our hope is that persons will come forward and help our department.”
Kirkland will host two round table discussions this Thursday to brainstorm ways to combat violence in Chester.