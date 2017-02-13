Chase Daniel Voted Most Attractive Eagles Player

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz may be the starter, but according to a new survey done by wearefanatics.com, Eagles backup QB Chase Daniel is the most attractive player on the team.
The study had 400 “impartial” participants rank the head shots of NFL players on a scale of 1-10. Daniel, 30, received a score of 6.7.
Tied for second on the Eagles was the recently engaged Connor Barwin and Marcus Smith (6.0), followed by Kamu Grugier-Hill (5.6) and another recently engaged Eagle Jordan Matthews (5.6).
Audubon, New Jersey native Joe Flacco came in as the most attractive player in the NFL, earning a score of 8.2.
Ex-Eagles backup, now with the Bears, QB Matt Barkley was tied for second with a score of 8.1. Patriots QB Tom Brady was tied for 7th with 7.5.
There were no Eagles on among the top 28 players. However, Brent Celek’s younger brother Garrett — a 49ers tight end — received a 7.2, good for tied for 10th.
