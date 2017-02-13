Can’t Get A Date? Your Choice Of Phone Could Be To Blame.

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dating scene seems to be all about apps these days, with people looking to match up on Tinder, OkCupid, and Bumble.

But if love eludes you, could the very brand of your smartphone be to blame?

She’s an Apple adherent. He’s an Android enthusiast. And nary the twain shall meet.

“We really can’t be that superficial about the kind of technology our partners have,” said online dating expert Julia Spira.

You’d hope so. But the Match.com poll finds an Apple-Google rivalry is enough to make some swipe left: those with iPhones are 21 times more likely to have a negative opinion of Android users — who themselves are only slightly less disapproving of an alternative device.

Spira says the survey shows even a cracked screen can mean you’ll be snubbed.

“The more inclusive we can be about everything in life, including technology, the happier we can be. Don’t sweat the small stuff — if you have chemistry, a lot in common, and similar values, let someone have a different type of phone,” she said.

The apocalypse hasn’t yet arrived: the 5500 singles surveyed are more likely to judge you on your grammar than on what you’re wearing in social media posts; more than half want your phone face down on the table during a date.