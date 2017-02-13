WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 6 PM: Thousands Lose PowerDangerous Winds Knock Down Trees | Latest Forecast

Blustery Winds Cause Thousands To Lose Power

February 13, 2017 1:04 PM By Molly Daly
Filed Under: Power Outages, Wind

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The outage numbers are climbing, with most of them in Pennsylvania.

PECO’s reporting 3,034 customers without power in Chester County. In Philadelphia, 2,475 customers are offline. In Delaware County, 2,074 are disconnected. 763 customers are without power in Montgomery County, and just under 300 are offline in Bucks County.

Dangerous Winds Knock Down Trees

In New Jersey, PSE&G reports 1,316 customers are disconnected.

If you lose power, make sure to contact your utility, otherwise, they may not know about the outage.

More from Molly Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie
Best Lingerie Boutiques For VDay Gifts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia