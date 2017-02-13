Blustery Winds Cause Thousands To Lose Power

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The outage numbers are climbing, with most of them in Pennsylvania.
PECO’s reporting 3,034 customers without power in Chester County. In Philadelphia, 2,475 customers are offline. In Delaware County, 2,074 are disconnected. 763 customers are without power in Montgomery County, and just under 300 are offline in Bucks County.
Dangerous Winds Knock Down Trees
In New Jersey, PSE&G reports 1,316 customers are disconnected.
If you lose power, make sure to contact your utility, otherwise, they may not know about the outage.