Positively Philadelphia: Valentine’s At McGillin’s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people take a moment to remember where they met their sweetheart.

And for many couples–and I mean many–it’s at the oldest continuing operating tavern in the country, McGillin’s Old Ale House in Philadelphia.

Kimberly and Greg are one of those couples.

“I was working around the corner at a restaurant where the staff was all required to sing. We would come over here for karaoke,” said Kimberly.

“So I had a friend in from out-of-town and we had been at the Eagles game, bebopping around the city, and wound up here at McGillin’s. And all of a sudden, I hear a girl’s voice starting into ‘Somebody to Love.’ I think to myself, ‘All right, here goes another karaoke person, gonna do a poor job with this song,’ because it’s a tough song to sing. But maybe like two or three notes in, I was blown away, and so I gave the group we were with, kinda, ‘All right, guys, here’s my beer. I’ll be back, I’m gonna go talk to this girl,'” said Greg

“We’ve been together for three and a half years. We’re getting married next year,” said Kimberly.

As for if they considered having the ceremony at McGillin’s…

“No, but you know, we’ll probably swing by at some point afterwards,” Kimberly said with a laugh.

So many people have met there and gotten married later, they even have a wedding book complete with stories and pictures.

—–

And for this week, that’s “Positively Philadelphia!”

“Positively Philadelphia” main page