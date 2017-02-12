Four Area Countries Opt For Vehicle Registration Fee Surcharge

February 12, 2017 9:41 PM By Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Vehicle registration fees have gone up in four southeastern Pennsylvania counties… but you can save five dollars if you sign up for the new two-year renewal option.

Sweeping transportation legislation enacted several years ago allowed counties to impose a $5 dollar “local use fee” on top of the $36 dollar passenger vehicle registration fee. That same law allows motorists to opt to renew their registration for two years and if you do that, you’re in for a small break. PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell says it has to do with the way the law was written.

“The five dollar fee is added per registration transaction…when you renew your registration for two years, you’re doing it one transaction.”

Campbell also says the $36 dollar registration fee may go up a dollar this summer based on a consumer price index.

So far in our area, Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery Counties have opted for the additional $5 fee.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia