Four Area Countries Opt For Vehicle Registration Fee Surcharge

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Vehicle registration fees have gone up in four southeastern Pennsylvania counties… but you can save five dollars if you sign up for the new two-year renewal option.
Sweeping transportation legislation enacted several years ago allowed counties to impose a $5 dollar “local use fee” on top of the $36 dollar passenger vehicle registration fee. That same law allows motorists to opt to renew their registration for two years and if you do that, you’re in for a small break. PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell says it has to do with the way the law was written.
“The five dollar fee is added per registration transaction…when you renew your registration for two years, you’re doing it one transaction.”
Campbell also says the $36 dollar registration fee may go up a dollar this summer based on a consumer price index.
So far in our area, Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery Counties have opted for the additional $5 fee.