Dog Attacks High School Girls Basketball Players On Team Bus In Camden

February 12, 2017 8:05 PM By Andrew Kramer

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A high school basketball team in South Jersey got quite the scare over the weekend before a game.

The Woodrow Wilson High School girls basketball team boarding a bus to go to an away game Saturday morning. That’s when the players and staff were joined by an unwanted passenger.

Officials say at least one dog hopped on and bit two of the students. They were taken to the hospital where they received stitches.

Everyone else made it off the bus safely, before trapping the dog inside.

“This was a random and deeply unfortunate incident,” says Brendan Lowe with the Camden City School District.

The team ended up going to the game via cars.

“We’re proud of how quickly our students, staff and families responded to it,” adds Lowe. “The injured students are resting at home and we’re closely monitoring them and their teammates during this time.”

After all this, the Woodrow Wilson girls won the game. It was the coach’s 100th career victory.

