NJ Woman Falls To Her Death Inside World Trade Center Oculus

February 11, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: World Trade Center

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old woman plunged about 30 feet to her death off an escalator inside the famed World Trade Center Oculus.

Port Authority police spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident.

A law enforcement official said Jenny Santos, of Kearney, New Jersey, was trying to retrieve her twin sister’s hat while on the escalator at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside the lofty transit hub. She fell to the main concourse floor. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the incident and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The striking $3.9 billion transportation hub was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava and provides connections between New Jersey’s PATH trains and New York City’s subways and contains a shopping mall.

