Wanted: More Women In Computer Science. Abington Answers The Call.

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Abington Free Library wants YOU, if you’re a girl in middle school, to be the future of technology.

The library is hosting workshops to guide girls through one of the largest computer science competitions in the country.

“There are three themes they should try to frame their project around: global health, a safer world, and intelligent technology,” explains Lindsay Cummings, Abington’s Young Adult Librarian.

She says ProjectCSGIRLS is open to grades 6-8, individuals and teams of 2-3, at beginner and advanced levels.

“They might know a little bit of a programming language and how to code. They might have played with creating apps before. But you don’t necessarily have to have that knowledge to enter the competition — you can just have a curiosity,” Cummings said.

One of last year’s top national finishers, Abington Junior High School’s Sofiya Lysenko, is running the workshops.

Cummings says there are few female role models as visible as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg for girls interested in computer science.

“That’s what this whole program is about: bringing girls into the conversation and into the limelight,” she said.

You have to register before the 20th at projectcsgirls.com/register and at abingtonfreelibrary.org/teens.