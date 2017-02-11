New Drug Treatment Center Set To Open In Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. — Crozer-Chester Medical Center will be home to a new 52 bed facility dedicated to substance abuse treatment by the end of the month. It’s part of Delaware County’s continuing effort to address the problem.
Officials took a tour of the new First Steps Detox and Rehabilitation Unit, which is being funded by nearly a million dollars from Washington and Harrisburg, according to Delaware County Councilman David White. He notes that giving those who overdose a shot or two of Narcan only goes so far.
“The next logical step is to get these beds open, get this facility up and running so we have a place to send those that do want to get off opioids and heroin and on the road to recovery,” White told KYW Newsradio.
This facility will bring Delaware County to some 250 beds available for detox treatment.
White added, “We’re not going to turn anyone away because they don’t have the insurance. We’re going to make sure that these people are taken care of and we get them healthy.”
That aid will come in the form of assistance from the state or federal government. White says there are three specialists specifically hired to handle the paperwork.