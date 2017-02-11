MontCo Man Faces Charges For Deadly Christmas Eve ATV Crash

by Jim Melwert
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Upper Providence, Montgomery County man is facing Homicide by Vehicle-DUI charges for an ATV crash that killed a 21-year-old woman early in the morning on Christmas Eve.
The crash happened at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Ridge Pike, just west of Trappe, at 2:35 on December 24th.
According to the criminal complaint, witnesses say Steven Gismonde was driving an ATV south on Greenwood when he ran a stop sign.
He hit a car going west on Ridge Pike, and the passenger on his ATV, 21-year-old Sydney Stone, was thrown from the 4-wheeler and died from her injuries.
investigators say according to a blood test, Gismonde’s blood alcohol level was .135.
They also say Gismonde does not have a Pennsylvania driver’s license and has a suspended license in New Jersey.
He is facing a long list of charges including homicide by vehicle DUI, and accidents involving death or injury without a license.