MontCo Man Faces Charges For Deadly Christmas Eve ATV Crash

February 11, 2017 10:00 PM By Jim Melwert
by Jim Melwert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Upper Providence, Montgomery County man is facing Homicide by Vehicle-DUI charges for an ATV crash that killed a 21-year-old woman early in the morning on Christmas Eve.

The crash happened at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Ridge Pike, just west of Trappe, at 2:35 on December 24th.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses say Steven Gismonde was driving an ATV south on Greenwood when he ran a stop sign.

He hit a car going west on Ridge Pike, and the passenger on his ATV, 21-year-old Sydney Stone, was thrown from the 4-wheeler and died from her injuries.

investigators say according to a blood test, Gismonde’s blood alcohol level was .135.

They also say Gismonde does not have a Pennsylvania driver’s license and has a suspended license in New Jersey.

He is facing a long list of charges including homicide by vehicle DUI, and accidents involving death or injury without a license.

