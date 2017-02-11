Shredded Cheese Sold At Giant Food Stores Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

CARLISLE, Pa. (CBS) — Giant Food Stores, LLC and Martin’s Food Markets have stopped selling certain Sargento shredded cheese product because they may be contaminated with Listeria.
Sargento Foods Inc. has recalled the following products:
- Sargento Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041 with code dates H14JUN17 and H12JUL17
- Sargento Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with code dates H14JUN17 and F28JUN17
- Sargento Finely Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with a code date of F05JUL17
Giant/Martin’s says it has received no reports of illnesses to date.
The company is encouraging customers who have purchased these products to discard any unused portions and bring their receipt to the store for a full refund.
Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Sargento at 1-800-243-3737. In addition, customers may call Giant/Martin’s Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant or Martin’s websites.