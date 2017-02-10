BREAKING: DA Seth Williams Will Not Seek Re-Election 

Washington Basketball Player Reportedly Slaps Colorado Student In Crowd

February 10, 2017 11:17 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Malik Dime

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know you’re doing a good job of heckling a player when he comes over and slaps you in the face!

Related: Police: Saint Louis University Bus Driver Takes Off Intoxicated, Leaving Team Stranded

That’s what Washington Huskies 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior Malik Dime did to a Colorado student on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

“At the end of the half he came over to us and pretended like he was giving me a handshake and I reached out and he pulled back and slapped me in the face,” the student told bsndenver.com.

Colorado reporter Jake Shapiro obtained a first-hand text message conversation from the Colorado student section.

“We’re not trying to get anyone in trouble—the C-Unit—we’re good people,” a second student said. “It’s all in the fun of the game, we got a lot of love for Malik, the people of Seattle and Washington.”

After the game, an 81-66 loss for the Huskies, Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said, “I’m aware of it. I don’t know anything about the details. We will look into it.”

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia