Washington Basketball Player Reportedly Slaps Colorado Student In Crowd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You know you’re doing a good job of heckling a player when he comes over and slaps you in the face!
That’s what Washington Huskies 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior Malik Dime did to a Colorado student on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.
“At the end of the half he came over to us and pretended like he was giving me a handshake and I reached out and he pulled back and slapped me in the face,” the student told bsndenver.com.
Colorado reporter Jake Shapiro obtained a first-hand text message conversation from the Colorado student section.
“We’re not trying to get anyone in trouble—the C-Unit—we’re good people,” a second student said. “It’s all in the fun of the game, we got a lot of love for Malik, the people of Seattle and Washington.”
After the game, an 81-66 loss for the Huskies, Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said, “I’m aware of it. I don’t know anything about the details. We will look into it.”