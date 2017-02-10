Viewing Held For Delaware Correctional Officer Killed In Prison Standoff

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Family, friends and colleagues are saying their final goodbyes to a Delaware correctional officer killed last week during a prison standoff.
Visitation services for Lt. Steven Floyd are being held at Memorial Hall on the campus of Delaware State University in Dover until 9 p.m., and will resume Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon.
Funeral services will then follow.
Floyd died last week during a prison standoff at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center that lasted nearly 18 hours.
On Tuesday, Delaware Gov. John Carney is expected to announce his selection to lead the independent review of the prison incident in Smyrna.