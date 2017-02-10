WATCH LIVE: Trump To Hold Joint Press Conference With Japanese Prime Minister

February 10, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe

By Stephen Collinson

WASHINGTON (CBS/CNN) — President Donald Trump is about to appear at a White House news conference with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders held Oval Office talks expected to focus on the restive security situation in Northeast Asia as China flexes its territorial muscles and North Korea pursues its nuclear and ballistic missile program. They were also discussing the US-Japan alliance, the bedrock of American power projection in Asia about which Trump made uncomplimentary comments during his campaign.

The president is likely to face questions during the news conference on how his administration will respond to a federal appeals court’s refusal to lift a freeze on his immigration ban and reports that his national security adviser Michael Flynn spoke about sanctions with the Russian ambassador to Washington before taking office in a way that could have undercut the previous Obama administration and at the very least infringed protocol.

Trump may also be asked to explain why he reaffirmed the “One China” policy governing relations with Taiwan during a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping after previously saying he could use the issue as leverage to acquire concessions from Beijing in trade talks.

