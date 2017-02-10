Trial Will Continue On Monday For Long-Time Norristown Attorney In Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The trial of a long-time Norristown attorney and son of a late superior court judge will continue on Monday in Montgomery County, with the defendant expected to take the stand in his own defense.
Prosecutors have wrapped up their case against Vincent Cirillo.
The 57-year-old is charged with raping a then 22-year-old client he was representing in child custody and criminal matters.
According to testimony, after an evening of drinking, Cirillo gave a woman $40 to go buy crack cocaine so he could be alone with his accuser. But prosecutors have presented evidence they say shows she was too intoxicated to consent.
Among that evidence, an audio recording of Cirillo and his accuser discussing it a couple days later, and six photos from Cirillo’s phone spanning 25 minutes. In those photos the accuser appears to be asleep and in the same position.
The defense contends the sex was consensual, that Cirillo and his accuser had been making out throughout the evening, and she had told him she was going to take him upstairs.
In court on Friday, Cirillo told Montgomery County judge Steven O’Neill that he plans to testify. He is expected to take the stand in his own defense on Monday.