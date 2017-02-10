The Former Chez Odette’s Is About To Be Transformed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A boutique hotel and banquet facility has now been cleared for a New Hope, Bucks County site after Pennsylvania officials approve a land lease.
Rod Gorodesky, managing director for the Riverhouse at Odette’s project, said the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, approved a 35-year lease of a half-acre of state land surrounding the proposed development.
Gorodesky said that final hurdle means demolition and construction can now begin on the site near the Delaware River and two canals.
“This property will have 36 guest rooms, it will be a wedding venue for up to 220 people, it will have a restaurant which overlooks the river, and, it will also have a rooftop bar which overlooks the river.”
Gorodesky said the plan is to have the hotel and banquet center completed by the end of 2018. And, he said, he’s hoping to begin accepting reservations for weddings beginning this coming fall.