Dozens Of Puppies Treated After Deadly Virus Scare Shuts Down Pet Store

MOUNTY HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — More than 70 puppies are now getting the kind of care officials in Burlington County say should have been provided all along.

The now-closed Puppy Barn on Route 206 in Mount Holly surrendered the puppies this week after health officials found cases of the deadly parvo virus.

“Some are showing some mild clinical signs so the concerns are whether or not some or all are going to break with parvo,” says Dr. Christopher Torre, owner of the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and veterinarian on record for the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

The Burlington County Health Department and SPCA started investigating the Puppy Barn several weeks ago after receiving complaints of puppies with parvo.

It’s a disease that attacks a puppy’s digestive system and can cause it to die from dehydration.

“There were legitimate complaints but we’ve also had animals that we tested that have tested positive and are in hospital care right now trying to recover,” says Burlington County Freeholder Director Bruce Garganio.

County officials say owners of the Puppy Barn made the decision to shut down and surrender the puppies, so at this point they are not facing any disciplinary actions.

No answer at the store Friday, and no one answering the phone.

The puppies will stay in quarantine for about two weeks at the Burlington County Animal Shelter before they can be adopted.

On the bright side there are dozens of other dogs and cats the public can adopt now.

“They’re well cared for and healthy so we’re asking them to come on in,” says Garganio.

Information on the animal shelter can be found here.

Burlington County Officials say the Puppy Barn should honor health warranties for people who have purchased puppies and if people have a hard time getting a hold of the Puppy Barn don’t hesitate to call the county at 609-265-5073.