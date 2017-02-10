Phillies Equipment Truck Arrives In Clearwater

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Baseball is so close!
The Phillies’ 53-foot equipment truck arrives at Spectrum Field in Clearwater on Friday, traveling 1,058 miles from Philadelphia.
Here are some of the items being unloaded from the truck:
10,000 12 oz. POWERADE cups
2,400 baseballs
2,000 short and long sleeve shirts
1,200 bats
600 pair of pants
600 batting practice hats
450 pair of socks
350 pair of shorts
250 batting practice tops
200 fleeces
200 light jackets
150 pair of batting gloves
140 batting helmets
125 leather and elastic belts
75 assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes
40 heavy jackets
25 sets of golf clubs
20 coolers and a half pallet of POWERADE mix
6 bikes
1 Phanatic hot dog launcher
The first official spring training workout for pitchers and catchers is on Tuesday, Feb. 14, while the Grapefruit League season opener is on Friday, Feb. 24 against the New York Yankees.