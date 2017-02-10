Philadelphia Police Begin Crafting Policy Addressing Visible Tattoos

February 10, 2017 2:17 PM By Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Contrary to published reports, Philadelphia Police officials say while a policy that would ban certain visible tattoos and other forms of body art for on-duty officers is in the works, nothing official has been put in place just yet.

The policy would put a ban on any exposed tattoos or other forms of body art that could be seen as offensive, indecent, or controversial while an officer is on duty.

While the proposed policy is in its final stages, Lt. John Stanford said there’s still some issues to be worked out.

“Making sure, one, that you aren’t silencing or taking away the First Amendment rights of your police officers, but also making sure that you’re mindful of what can possibly be offensive to members of the public that you serve each and every day. It’s a difficult, gray area.”

Stanford said the department is looking into policies held by other law enforcement agencies for guidance, but adds there’s no timetable for implementation as the proposal would still need to be run past the Mayor’s office for approval, and then agreed upon by the police union.

