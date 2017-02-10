Numerous Street Closures To Impact Center City Travel This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers are being warned about road closures scheduled to take place this weekend throughout Center City.
City officials say that several construction projects will force multiple road closures that will impact travel on Saturday and Sunday. The longest closure will take place on Broad Street between Locust and Walnut Streets. That stretch will be closed from 4:00 a.m., on Saturday, until 8:00 p.m., on Sunday.
Saturday will be the toughest day for travelers in the area. The city released the following list of closures for Saturday:
6:00 AM – 6:00 PM – FILBERT ST (9TH TO 10TH STREETS)
6:00 AM – 6:00 PM – 4TH STREET (MARKET TO RANSTEAD STREETS)
6:00 AM – 4:00 PM – 101 N. BROAD STREET (ARCH TO RACE STREETS E/B ONLY)
7:00 AM – 3:00 PM – 135 S. 18TH STREETS
7:00 AM – 3:00 PM – 1656 CALLOWHILL STREET
7:00AM – 3:00 PM – WASHINGTON AVE (BROAD TO 15TH STREETS)
7:00 AM – 3:00 PM – RACE STREET (15TH TO 16TH STREETS)
8:30 AM start – 2143 LOMBARD STREET
The city also released these closures for Sunday:
7:00 AM – 3:00 PM – 16TH STREET (CHESTNUT TO SANSOM STREETS)
7:00 AM – 3:00 PM – ARCH STREET (18TH TO 19TH STREETS) LANE CLOSURE ONLY
The city warms that all times are approximate. Plan out your travel accordingly.