Dom Show Notes 2.10.17

February 10, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Former Attorney General of Virginia, Ken Cuccinelli, joined discussing the decision by the 9th circuit court on President Trump’s travel pause executive order.

9:10-9th circuit court rules against President Trump.

10:00-Roger Stone joined discussing his upcoming Speaker Series event with Dom on February 15th.

10:15-District Attorney Seth Williams announcing he won’t run for a third term.

10:20-President Trump inviting Sheriffs across the Country discussing civil forfeiture.

10:35-Pizzagate conspiracy theorists. 

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:20-Senator Jeff Merkley saying the GOP is worried about President Trump’s agenda having no mandate.

11:35-Game of the week.

11:45-Debbie Dooley joined discussing the Spirit of America rallies coming up across the Nation.

