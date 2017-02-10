Deadly Police Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Bridgeton

February 10, 2017 10:04 PM

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot by a Bridgeton Police officer.

The incident took place near N. Fremont and South Avenues.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, the officer shot the man after a foot chase on Friday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. Police did find a gun near the victim, but they haven’t said why they were chasing him or if he fired a shot at them.

The man has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Ronald Henry at 609-381-2047 or call the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Unit at 856-453-0486.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia