Deadly Police Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot by a Bridgeton Police officer.
The incident took place near N. Fremont and South Avenues.
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, the officer shot the man after a foot chase on Friday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. Police did find a gun near the victim, but they haven’t said why they were chasing him or if he fired a shot at them.
The man has not been identified.
An investigation into the incident is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Ronald Henry at 609-381-2047 or call the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Unit at 856-453-0486.