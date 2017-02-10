Celebrating Success: CBS’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Reaches Major TV Milestone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Next month, CBS drama “Blue Bloods” will reach a major television milestone — 150 episodes.

Eyewitness News Reporter Jan Carabeo was on the Brooklyn set just this past Wednesday to chat with the cast about the show’s success.

“Our show is still growing in its seventh year,” Tom Selleck says. “It’s just a real blessing.”

Since 2010, Blue Bloods has followed the Reagan family as they fight crime in New York City and often fight with each other across the dinner table.

This week, Selleck and the rest of the cast filmed their famous family dinner scene for episode 150.

During breaks, they took time to reflect on what keeps audiences coming back week after week.

The cast credits much of the show’s success to good characters and attention to authenticity.

They say they often get the seal of approval from the real life NYPD.

“When I see a police officer in the street, they’ll say good job,” Donnie Wahlberg says.

So how will Blue Bloods top itself after reaching that 150-episode milestone?

Carabeo: “Cheers made it to 275. Do you think you have that many in you?”

Sellevck: “My friend Ted did 275 episodes? Wow.”

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 11, find out if Selleck thinks Blue Bloods can last that long.

And we’ll talk Philly Food with Wahlberg, who — with his famous family — owns Wahlbergers in Northern Liberties.

Also, what’s on the menu for the family dinner during episode 150?

You can always catch Blue Bloods on CBS3 at 10 p.m. on Fridays.

The 150th episode airs Friday, March 31st.