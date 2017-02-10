ATV Driver Charged For Passenger’s Death In Christmas Eve Crash

UPPER PROVIDENCE, Twp. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials announced an arrest in connection to a deadly ATV crash that took place on Christmas Eve.
Authorities arrested Steven Gismonde, 32, and charged him with homicide by vehicle while DUI and other charges in the death of 21-year-old Sydney Hunter Stone.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge Pike and Greenwood Avenue around 2:35 a.m., on Saturday, December 24. Authorities say an ATV and a Honda Civic were involved in the crash.
Montgomery County Detectives and the Upper Providence Police say Gismonde was driving the ATV and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officials say Gismonde crash into the passenger side of the car.
Authorities say the impact of the crash caused the ATV to ride up on to the hood of the car and both Gismonde and Stone were ejected from the ATV.
Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and stone was pronounced dead.
Officials say Gismonde has a suspended New Jersey driver’s license and is not licensed to drive in Pennsylvania. A toxicology report found that his BAC was .135 percent.
Bail was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27.