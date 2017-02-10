A Week Of Give And Take For Philadelphia Charter Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Applications for new charter schools went one-for-three before the School Reform Commission this week.

Before its vote on Wednesday, the commission heard from public speakers on both sides of the charter issue. Charter applicants said their schools were meeting a public demand, while Temple law professor Susan DeJarnatt spoke against authorizing more charters.

“With looming deficits in our future, it is irresponsible to add significant cost by granting these applications.”

The commission denied applications from newcomers Friendship-Whittier and Deep Roots to operate new charters. Commissioner Bill Green encouraged Deep Roots to try again.

“Resubmit your application because I’d like to see you proceed,” Green said.

The commission did approve the KIPP Parkside Elementary School; provided the school waits a year, and improves performance before adding middle grades.

That plan appeared to be okay with KIPP Philadelphia CEO Marc Mannella.

“The delay on the entire charter is something that isn’t ideal in our mind,” Mannella said. “But it’s certainly something that we can work with.”

65-thousand students attend Philadelphia’s 86 charter schools.

The vote was made by a four-member School Reform Commission. Estelle Richman, nominated by Governor Wolf to the fifth SRC seat, is still awaiting state Senate confirmation – something she says likely won’t happen until late next month.