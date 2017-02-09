Wireless Providers Put To The Test In Philly

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wireless providers can make all the claims they want, but what’s most important is how your cell phone holds up in the real world.

An organization that crowd-sources wireless stats is out with its latest report, and it shows one provider is dominating download speeds in Philadelphia.

Justin Bieber’s review of the history of touchdown celebrations won T-Mobile plenty of Super Bowl commercial buzz.

Now, armed with data from OpenSignal, the company can do its own dance for its performance in Philly.

When it comes to 4G download speeds, T-Mobile outranks AT&T by more than 4 Mbps, and is about 50% faster than Verizon.

T-Mobile more than doubles the pace of Sprint’s network.

The big three improved their speeds marginally over the past 6 months, while Sprint actually saw a decline in the OpenSignal report.

Verizon and T-Mobile customers have a 4G (LTE) connection more than 90% of the time. AT&T and Sprint aren’t far behind.