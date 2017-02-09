Weather: How Philadelphia Dodged More Snow, Bitter Cold Follows

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

February 9, 2017 10:43 PM By Kate Bilo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bitterly cold temperatures have arrived in our area, in the wake of a storm that brought snow to the majority of the area Thursday morning.

The storm arrived a couple hours earlier than expected, meaning the cold air didn’t have as much time to get established before the heavy precipitation began. This means a lot of the storm’s plentiful moisture was “wasted” on rain and sleet in the city and points south and east, meaning lower snowfall totals in that area.

But north of the city, many areas checked in with over 4″ of heavy wet snow, with up to 9″ in the Poconos.

The storm departed early in the day which was good news for road crews and shovelers, allowing plenty of time to clear the snow out, and the winds dried out the roads pretty nicely Thursday afternoon.

However, with temperatures dropping into the teens overnight, any slush or leftover snow will be freezing solid, meaning we do run the risk of patchy black ice across the area. Be safe even on your front steps and driveways.

Milder air returns this weekend as temperatures return to the 40’s and 50’s, but we may see the chance for showers on Sunday.

