Temple Goes For 3 In A Row Vs. No. 25 SMU

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple Owls will look to make it three wins in a row on Thursday night when they welcome #25 SMU to the Liacouras Center.

Temple’s two wins leading up to the match-up with SMU have come against Tulane and South Florida. Against the Green Wave, four Owls scored in double figures, while five scored at least 10 points in the win over the Bulls on Sunday.

“We’ve had a number of guys scoring in double figures which is always great when you are sharing the ball,” Temple head coach Fran Dunphy tells KYW Newsradio. “No one caring who is getting the credit is always a nice attribute for your team to have. We have shared that wealth a little bit and hopefully that can continue.”

Listen to the entire interview with Temple’s Fran Dunphy:

Dunphy talks about the progress of his squad when the other team has the basketball.

“I think we’re getting better (on defense),” he says. “We’re nowhere near where we need to be but I think we’re getting better. We’re understanding the concepts a little bit better, but we have to execute even more so to not give up too many second chance opportunities or easy baskets off of either bad shots or turnovers.”

The Owls bring a 13-11 record (4-7 American Athletic Conference) into Thursday night’s game. The Mustangs are 20-4 (10-1 American).

“They play with five ‘mediums,'” Dunphy says. “They don’t necessarily have ‘bigs’ or a point guard but they’ve got a ton of ‘mediums’ that are very, very good. So they are interchangeable and on defense they can switch a lot of positions as well. So it makes it very difficult to play against them.”

These two teams have already met once this season. Back on January 4th, the Owls lost down in Texas, 79-65.

Thursday night’s game will tip-off at 9:00pm.