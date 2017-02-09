T.J. McConnell Clutch Again, Lifts Sixers Over Magic With Game Winner

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS/AP) — T.J. McConnell made the go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds remaining, Dario Saric came off the bench to score 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 112-111 on Thursday night.
McConnell’s basket in the lane came after Ersan Ilyasova won the jump ball against Evan Fournier in the waning moments of a game that featured 10 lead changes and five ties before the Sixers completed their final rally.
The Sixers were without rookie center Joel Embiid, but he was with the team in spirit. Embiid posed a question on Twitter about McConnell’s clutch abilities.
Moments earlier, Magic center Nikola Vucevic had blocked Ilyasova’s shot in the corner with 13 seconds remaining and Orlando holding a one-point lead.
Ilyasova was the only starter in double figures with 16 points for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak.
Fournier led Orlando with 24 points but accounted for six of the team’s 21 turnovers. Vucevic added 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Magic’s third straight loss.
