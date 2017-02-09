Philly Snow Lovers Enjoy Day Off Sledding In Fairmont Park

By Justin Udo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–It’s fun in the snow for some folks who have off work, and kids who do not have to go to school.

It was not the snowfall that was expected, but it was still enough for people to get out and enjoy the day

Bill Burnett and his 3 sons spent the better part of the morning sledding down the Belmont Plateau in Fairmont Park.

“A little windy, but definitely worth doing and the Belmont Plateau is a perfect view of the skyline,” say Burnett. It’s a little hidden gem, nobody comes out here. I just love watching the kids have fun.

I caught up with a snowmobiler and some sledders in @myphillyark taking advantage of the #snowday #PHLSnow @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/WTtGuddC0U — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) February 9, 2017

The boys say they love sledding, but it’s not as easy as it looks

“The thrill of going down, but coming back up is not that fun.”

James Bonner broke out his snowmobile and rode up and down the snow covered grass throughout the park.

“Just enjoying myself, taking the day off from work and having some fun” Bonner said.

James says he cannot think of a better way to spend his snow day then on the back of his snowmobile.

“Something to have in the wintertime and not have the cabin fever, you can get out and enjoy yourself for a few hours during the day and what not–and just have some fun with it,” said Bonner.

A lot of the folks enjoying the day say as soon as they get in the house, they are going to curl up under the cover and having some hot chocolate.