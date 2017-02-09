Philly Police, FBI Seek Bank Robbery Suspect, Considered Armed, Dangerous

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police and FBI need your help in identifying a suspect responsible for the robbery of a M&T Bank on Frankford Avenue.
Officials say the incident took place around 4:08 p.m., at the M&T Bank at 7121 Frankford Avenue.
Police say a man entered the back and gave a demand note to a teller. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the scene on foot heading toward Princeton Avenue.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his late 30’s or early 40’s. They add that he is around 5’11”, with a tall and thin build and a goatee. He was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt over a red t-shirt with blue jeans, red sneakers, a gray skull cap, black sunglasses and black gloves.
Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the police or contact the FBI at 215-418-4000. There is a reward for information leading to the suspect.