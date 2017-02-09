WINTER STORM WARNING: School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Pennsylvania Lawmaker Invites Trump To ‘Destroy’ Career 

February 9, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, politics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator has used a profanity-laced tweet to defend a fellow state lawmaker in Texas after President Donald Trump joked about destroying the unnamed lawmaker’s career.

Trump told a Texas sheriff during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday that they could “destroy” the career of a Texas lawmaker who is trying to reform asset-forfeiture laws that critics say police abuse as a funding source. The comment was met with laughs in the room.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Daylin Leach tweeted in response that he too opposes civil asset forfeiture and invited the Republican president to destroy his career. He also called Trump “loofa-faced” and used a profanity in comparing Trump’s appearance to a gibbon.

Leach’s post went viral and has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

