Penn Vet Possibly Hobbled By New State Budget

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As more details of Governor Wolf’s proposed $32 billion budget for the next fiscal year emerge, while state-owned universities would get a slight increase, funding for the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary school would be eliminated.

The Governor’s press secretary, J.J. Abbott says, while he appreciates the value that Penn brings to the Commonwealth, he proposes cutting all $30 million in state funding to the School of Veterinary Medicine.

“Mainly because of the tough choices that we’re facing related to the budget. The governor wants to protect the investments that he’s fought for related to public education,” Abbott said.

Abbott points out, in recent years, the Commonwealth has appropriated more than $10 million a year to support Penn Vet operations.

He says last year, Governor Wolf also committed $500,000 in capital funds for Penn’s New Bolton Center in Kennett Square.

The Ivy League private university reportedly has an endowment of more than $10 billion.

The school released a statement that reads, in part, “this is the beginning of important budget discussions, and we look forward to illustrating the full value of Penn Vet to the Governor and the General Assembly.”

Penn Vet is hoping state lawmakers restore some of it during budget talks.

The governor’s budget proposal includes a 2%, or $9 million, funding increase for the 14 state system universities, like West Chester, Cheyney and Kutztown, but flat funding – no increase – for state-related universities like Temple, Penn State, and Lincoln.