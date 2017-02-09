PA Speaker Of The House Reacts To Governor’s Budget Address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Mike Turzai, responded to Governor Tom Wolf’s budget address, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that, despite claims, the Governor does want to spend more than last year.
“His overall budget proposal spends about $750 million more than last year’s expenditures and I think there’s this sense that he’s, like, cutting $2 billion out of last year’s expenditures and that’s just not accurate. This year’s budget, what he’s proposing, is spending $750 to $800 million more than last year’s budget. So, it is an increase.”
However, Turzai stated the tone of Wolf’s address was far different than those of previous years.
“Now, do I think the tenor of his address was more responsible than it had been the prior two years, particularly given the first year, where he thought he could get $13 billion in new taxes over two years in personal income tax increases and sales tax increases? Yes. It is a diametric change in tenor.”