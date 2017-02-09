PA Lawmakers Disagree On ACA Repeal And Replacement

by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey is criticizing republicans for what he says is a failure to come up with an alternative to the Affordable Care Act.

But a GOP congressman from Delaware County says work on a replacement has been ongoing for years.

In a conference call from Washington, Senator Casey insisted all he has heard from GOP lawmakers who want to repeal it is rhetoric and no plan.

Casey says Republicans say they want to keep parts of the ACA – such as no penalties for pre-existing conditions – but he says repeal of the law means “all those protections go away with repeal. Every single protection would go away with repeal.”

But Republican Congressman Pat Meehan says it’s not just about repealing, but replacing the health care law.

Meehan says he’s been involved for years, working on committees drafting replacement measures for parts of the ACA that he says “look at real market-based patient-centered approaches to giving health care back to the people to direct ways, and to keep themselves healthy and to make our markets work.”

While Casey is pessimistic, Meehan is optimistic Republicans and Democrats can find solutions that will make health care more affordable and accessible.