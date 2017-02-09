Manu Ginobili Was ‘Very Flattered’ By 76ers Offseason Offer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili admitted the Sixers’ interest in him last offseason was real.

If you remember, it was reported that the Sixers offered the 39-year-old all-star a two year deal, worth $30 million.

“I was very flattered,” Ginobili said on Wednesday via expressnews.com, as the Spurs were in Philly to face the Sixers. “With Brett Brown, I had a great relationship when he was here. He was my guy. The fact that he wanted to sign me at this stage of my career and tell me he thought I was important to his project was very, very flattering.”

Popovich, who recently said one of his joys in life is watching the Sixers win because of his love for Brett Brown, joked about the Sixers’ forcing the Spurs’ hand in signing Ginobili.

“I thought that was one of the rude things he’s done his life,” Popovich said via expressnews.com. “But Manu loves him for it.”

The Spurs beat the Sixers on Wednesday night for the second time in six days. Ginobili had just three points and two assists in 18 minutes. He’s averaging 8.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game this season.