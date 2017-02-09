Jordan Matthews Is Engaged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews is getting married!
Pure joy ❤️💍 https://t.co/7dXgq8YLUD—
Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) February 08, 2017
Matthews, 24, joins his teammate Connor Barwin, Flyers captain Claude Giroux, and Flyers all-star Wayne Simmonds as the latest bunch of young Philly athletes to get engaged.
Matthews was the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2014. Last season, he caught 73 balls for 804 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.