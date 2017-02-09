WINTER STORM WARNING: LIVE NOW: Eyewitness News | School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Jordan Matthews Is Engaged

February 9, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews is getting married!

Matthews, 24, joins his teammate Connor Barwin, Flyers captain Claude Giroux, and Flyers all-star Wayne Simmonds as the latest bunch of young Philly athletes to get engaged.

Matthews was the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2014. Last season, he caught 73 balls for 804 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.

