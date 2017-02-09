Bryan Cranston Wants To See Joel Embiid ‘Cook On The Court’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — M. Night Shyamalan took his friend Bryan Cranston to Wednesday night’s Sixers game.
Joel Embiid, who missed his seventh straight game with a left knee injury, was certainly not going to miss an opportunity to get an Instagram picture with Cranston, aka Walter White, aka Heisenberg.
Embiid says Cranston wants to see him “cook on the court.”
Related: Gregg Popovich Took Spurs To Practice At Palestra: ‘A Real Gym’
Cranston, 60, was able to get a close up of Tony Parker’s backside as well.
Related: Kevin Hart: Philly ‘On Fire’ About The 76ers
The Sixers fell 111-103 to the Spurs, their second loss to San Antonio in six days.