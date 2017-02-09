WINTER STORM WARNING: LIVE NOW: Eyewitness News | School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Bryan Cranston Wants To See Joel Embiid ‘Cook On The Court’

February 9, 2017 9:00 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — M. Night Shyamalan took his friend Bryan Cranston to Wednesday night’s Sixers game.

Joel Embiid, who missed his seventh straight game with a left knee injury, was certainly not going to miss an opportunity to get an Instagram picture with Cranston, aka Walter White, aka Heisenberg.

Embiid says Cranston wants to see him “cook on the court.”

Cranston, 60, was able to get a close up of Tony Parker’s backside as well.

The Sixers fell 111-103 to the Spurs, their second loss to San Antonio in six days.

