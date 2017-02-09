Jabari Parker Tears Left ACL, Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jabari Parker has torn the ACL in his left knee for the second time in just three seasons.
Parker, 21, suffered the left knee injury in Wednesday’s game against the Heat.
Parker tore his left ACL in December of 2014, playing just 25 games as a rookie. He returned in November of 2015.
The 6’8, 250-pound forward was the second overall pick of the Bucks in 2014. The Sixers selected Joel Embiid with the third overall pick that season, while Andrew Wiggins went first overall.
Parker was averaging a career-best 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game for the Bucks this season. He will miss the remainder of the season and embark on a 12-month rehab program.
Unfortunately, Bucks guard Khris Middleton made his 2016-17 debut on Wednesday after having surgery on his hamstring last fall.
