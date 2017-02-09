WINTER STORM WARNING: School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Lifts Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Flyers Look To Avoid Third Straight Shutout

February 9, 2017 3:32 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will look to find the offense and get back in the win column tonight as they host the New York Islanders.

Philadelphia has been shutout in back-to-back games. On Saturday they lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings, 1-0 and then the St. Louis Blues beat them 2-0 on Monday night. These were the second and third games of a five game homestand, during which the Flyers have gone 1-1-1.

Related: Dave Hakstol Reportedly Defends Andrew MacDonald At Town Hall Meeting

Despite the back-to-back losses, the Flyers continue to hold down the second and final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 59 points (26-21-7 record). The Islanders come into tonight with 56 points (23-18-10 record).

This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season. The Flyers won the first two. On November 3rd, the Flyers captured a 3-2 decision in a shootout in Brooklyn. Then on January 22nd, also in Brooklyn, the Flyers won in overtime, 3-2.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about what is ailing the Flyers’ attack and what to look for tonight against the Isles.

 

More from Matt Leon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos
Getaway Guide To VDay On Slopes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia