Flyers Look To Avoid Third Straight Shutout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will look to find the offense and get back in the win column tonight as they host the New York Islanders.

Philadelphia has been shutout in back-to-back games. On Saturday they lost in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings, 1-0 and then the St. Louis Blues beat them 2-0 on Monday night. These were the second and third games of a five game homestand, during which the Flyers have gone 1-1-1.

Despite the back-to-back losses, the Flyers continue to hold down the second and final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 59 points (26-21-7 record). The Islanders come into tonight with 56 points (23-18-10 record).

This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season. The Flyers won the first two. On November 3rd, the Flyers captured a 3-2 decision in a shootout in Brooklyn. Then on January 22nd, also in Brooklyn, the Flyers won in overtime, 3-2.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Dave Isaac of the Courier Post about what is ailing the Flyers’ attack and what to look for tonight against the Isles.