Facebook Adds ‘Community Help’ To Safety Check Feature

February 9, 2017 3:56 PM By Melony Roy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since 2014, Facebook has activated its ‘Safety Check” feature hundreds of times.

Now, the social network is expanding the tool to let users find and offer aid after a crisis.

Facebook’s Safety Check tool now goes beyond just saying you’re okay.

(credit: Facebook Newsroom)

The social networking giant has added a page to its crisis response tool to include “Community Help.”

Now when people get marked safe on Facebook, they’re sent to a page where they can find and give help.

Posts can be viewed by category and location, making it easier for people to find things like baby supplies, water, or shelter.

For now, its available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Saudi Arabia for natural disasters and other incidents.

