WINTER STORM WARNING: School Closings Snow Day Travel Restrictions | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyForecast | RadarTraffic Map | Snow Emergencies | Code Blues | #CBS3Snow | NJ TRANSIT Cross-Honoring Tickets Thursday

Dom Show 2.9.17

February 9, 2017 11:51 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Downingtown school district closed today, makeup day on President’s Day.

9:20-Nordstrom pulling all products by Ivanka Trump.

9:35-Pro-Trump rallies planned nationwide.

9:45-Senator Daylin Leach going after President Trump.

10:00-Philadelphia Police Sergeant, Eric Gripp, joined discussing no savesies.

10:10-Bill Kristol wanting to replace the white working class with “new Americans.” 

10:35-Senator Daylin Leach joined discussing civil forfeiture and his recent criticism of President Trump.

11:00-Speaker Mike Turzai joined discussing the Pennsylvania budget.

11:30-Robert Herjavec and Amanda Brinkman joined discussing the “Small Business Revolution on Main Street.”

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To VDay On Slopes
Best Lingerie Boutiques For VDay Gifts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia