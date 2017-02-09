WINTER WEATHER: School Closings/Delays | Forecast | Radar

Crews Suspect Black Ice Caused 3-Vehicle Accident On Roosevelt Blvd

February 9, 2017 9:45 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident that took place on Thursday night on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The incident took place just before 9:00 p.m., on the boulevard near Comly Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Cleanup Begins After Winter Storm Drops Few Inches Of Snow

Police say the accident likely resulted from black ice that formed on the roadway following Thursday morning’s winter storm. Salt trucks were called to the scene.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

 

