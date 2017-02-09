Community Cancellations: Thursday, Feb. 9

CBS Philly has received the following community cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2016.
(Alphabetical by name of organization — use your browser’s “search” function to find a particular event. If an event you are interested in is not mentioned here, you may want to contact the sponsoring organization for more information.)
Camden County offices and facilities are closed, Feb. 9, 2017. This closure applies to all Camden County parks, including the Winterfest Ice Skating Rink at Cooper River Park.
Gloucester County Division of Senior Services will close all six Nutrition Sites and the Serv-A-Tray program will be closed Feb. 9 with normal operations expected to return on Friday, Feb. 10.
The Division of Transportation Services will only perform transports to dialysis patients and those who require other life sustaining appointments tomorrow. All other transportation services will be rescheduled.
Due to the inclement weather today, Thursday, February 9, 2017, Independence Seaport Museum and our historic ships are closed.
