Cleanup Begins After Winter Storm Drops Few Inches Of Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The cleanup is underway in the Delaware Valley after a winter storm dumped a few inches of snow in the area.

In Manayunk, most of the snow is gone off the roadways.

“All the side streets have at least been plowed,” said resident Harry Baeringer. “Take your time and walk. Make snowballs. Have fun.”

Nearly three inches fell in the city.

In Jamison, Bucks County, road crews were ready right when the snow stopped, salting and plowing not only the primary roads, but even clearing the neighborhoods as well.

The driveways, however, are up to the homeowners who say they can’t believe they’re clearing the white stuff less than a day after enjoying 60-degree weather.

“Well I’m a native Vermonter so shoveling is actually second nature to me, but it’s a very odd change in the weather,” said Jamison resident Denise Reynolds. “Makes me very concerned about climate change.”

“It’s been some crazy weather. My wife just had a baby about a month ago and so we were out and took her for a walk in her stroller yesterday, and I don’t think she’s coming out today,” said Jamison resident John Zieger.

In New Jersey, plow trucks were out as cars moved along the streets slowly and people were shoveling their sidewalks and driveways.

Salisbury Township had nearly eight inches of snow while Easton saw seven.

Philadelphia lifted its snow emergency at noon and city schools will be open Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the teens tonight.

