NJ Drug Addiction Hotline Gaining Traction After Gov. Christie TV Spot

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Since his State of the State address in January, New Jersey Governor Christ Christie has been promoting the 1-844-REACH- NJ drug addiction hotline and a new TV ad is helping it gain traction.
The ad featuring Christie started airing Friday, January 20.
In the week before the ad, NJ’s 2-1-1 hotline which administers Reach NJ was getting about 20 calls per day for drug addiction questions, according to the Governor’s Office.
Less than a week after it started airing, the daily count hovered around 70 calls daily.
“The more we can raise awareness the more people will seek help and we just have to make sure the resources are there to treat those who are in need of help,” says Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli whose county had about a thousand Narcan saves last year.
Addicts and their families are getting help finding treatment, support groups, and navigating insurance or the lack thereof.
“Even our conversation right now is apparent that it is having an impact,” says Jessica Knowles the clinical outreach director for Humble Beginnings Treatment Center in Cherry Hill.
Humbling Beginnings says Reach NJ is still new, but they hope it will get more people connected with help within their community.
“The coverage that this disease is finally getting is ground breaking, it’s amazing, it’s about time,” says Justin Wroblewski, the Humble Beginnings director of admissions.
