Celebrate National Pizza Day Today!

February 9, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: National Pizza Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might be snowing outside but that won’t stop us from celebrating National Pizza Day!

Offers.com is offering National Pizza Day freebies and deals.

Check out below to see what you can save!

  • Bertucci’s – Specialty Party Pizzas $18.99. Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5. Mention this offer when ordering.
  • Chuck E Cheese – Take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.
  • Domino’s – Celebrate with these two pizza Offers:

One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.

Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.

XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

$3 off orders over $15.

$5 off orders over $20.

  • Papa John’s – All month long, you can receive the following deals:

50% off regular price pizzas.

$40% off all online orders.

XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.

  • Papa Murphy’s – Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals from Papa Murphy’s and you are sure to be satisfied.

Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31

All Meat Large Pizza $9

Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31

Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.

  • Peter Piper Pizza – Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special Offers:

* A large specialty pizza for 12.99.

* A free drink with adult lunch buffet.

$5 off orders over $20.

$8 off orders over $30.

